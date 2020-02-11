Emanuele Cani (PD): «Positivo l’intervento del ministro Paola De Micheli sulla continuità territoriale»

«La proroga della continuità territoriale aerea sino al 31 dicembre di quest’anno non può che essere considerata un fatto positivo e l’intervento del ministro Paola De Micheli ha finalmente risolto quello che si stava trasformando in un enorme problema insormontabile causato dall’incapacità della Giunta regionale di centrodestra intenta più ad apparire che non a risolvere questioni. E’ necessario, adesso, che si lavori affinché i problemi dei sardi vengano risolti con soluzioni che devono passare per il palazzo della Regione. Per questo motivo è necessario che si utilizzi il tempo della proroga per definire il bando e trovare soluzioni che possano garantire il diritto alla mobilità di tutti i sardi.»

Lo scrive, in una nota, Emanuele Cani, segretario regionale del Partito Democratico.

