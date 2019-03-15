Cinema

Verrà proiettato in anteprima nelle sale cinematografiche della Sardegna L’Agnello, il film diretto da Mario Piredda in uscita nelle sale a partire dal 26 marzo.
La presentazione in anteprima del film avrà luogo a Cagliari,giovedì 5 marzo presso il Cinema Odissea, viale Trieste 84. 
Saranno presenti in sala per salutare il pubblico il regista, gli attori e i produttori del film.
Durante la prima settimana di tour, L’Agnello sarà proiettato secondo questo calendario: 
Dal 5 all’11 marzo 2020: 
– Cagliari – Odissea e UCI 
– Nuoro – Multiplex Prato 
– Oristano – Cinema Ariston 
– Sassari – Cityplex Moderno 
– Torralba – Carlo Felice 
– Carbonia – Supercinema 
– Tortolì – Garibaldi 
Dal 5 all’8 marzo 2020: 
– Macomer – Ex-caserma Mura 
Dal 5 al 10 marzo 2020: 
– Ghilarza – Joseph

