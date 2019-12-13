Sanità

Al via la seconda fase dell’attività di prevenzione e contrasto al Coronavirus della provincia di Sassari

Posted by on 27 Marzo 2020 at 22:28
Dopo gli interventi di igienizzazione di strade e piazze, avviati, nelle scorse settimane, da domani prenderanno il via gli interventi di sanificazione delle case comunali e degli altri locali adibiti ad uffici. Parte così la seconda fase dell’attività di prevenzione e contrasto all’epidemia da Coronavirus messa in campo dalla provincia di Sassari.
In collaborazione con la Multiss, si procederà a sottoporre ad intervento di sanificazione gli spazi destinati ai servizi essenziali e a maggiore frequentazione da parte del pubblico.
«Questi sono giorni frenetici e di estrema difficoltà per le amministrazioni comunali ha detto l’amministratore straordinario della provincia di Sassari, Pietrino Foissoprattutto per le realtà più piccole, impegnate a fronteggiare l’emergenza Coronavirus, con poche risorse e con poco personale a disposizione anche a seguito delle restrizioni e delle forti misure per arginare l’epidemia e la diffusione del contagio. Come Provincia siamo vicini ai nostri sindaci per poter vincere questa battaglia.»

