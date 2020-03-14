Trasporti

Emanuele Cani (PD): «Lo stop agli arrivi delle persone in Sardegna è un atto necessario e responsabile»

Posted by on 14 Marzo 2020 at 19:04
«Davanti all’emergenza con cui siamo costretti a convivere non possiamo che giudicare positivo il provvedimento della ministra Paola De Micheli che, accogliendo anche le nostre richieste e sollecitazioni ha siglato il provvedimento che impone una stretta sui collegamenti ma, soprattutto, sul passaggio delle persone.»
Lo ha detto, questa sera, Emanuele Cani, segretario regionale del Partito Democratico.
«Un atto necessario e responsabile per tutelare la salute di tutti quanti in un momento delicato da cui si potrà uscire solo attraverso un rigoroso rispetto delle regole e delle disposizioni», ha concluso Emanuele Cani.

Comments

comments

Tags: ,
Author: Editore: Giampaolo Cirronis Ditta individuale - Via Cristoforo Colombo 09013 Carbonia Direttore responsabile: Giampaolo Cirronis Partita Iva 02270380922 N° di iscrizione al ROC (Registro degli Operatori di Comunicazione): 9294. Tel. 328 6132020 Mail - giampaolo.cirronis@gmail.com

Leave a Reply