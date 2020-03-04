Sport

I lavoratori del Cantiere comunale all’opera per rendere accogliente lo Stadio “Carlo Zoboli” per la partita odierna di Coppa Italia

Posted by on 4 Marzo 2020 at 13:32
In vista della partita odierna di Coppa Italia di Eccellenza tra Carbonia Calcio e Real Monterotondo Scalo, i lavoratori del Cantiere comunale, all’interno dello Stadio Comunale “Carlo Zoboli”  sono intervenuti per contribuire alla manutenzione del verde, al fine di rendere ancora più accogliente e gradevole per i tifosi e maggiormente fruibile per i giocatori, il glorioso impianto sportivo comunale.
L’appuntamento è per le ore 14.30. 
L’Amministrazione comunale auspica una grande partecipazione di pubblico per spingere la squadra biancoblu alla qualificazione al prossimo turno, in quarti di finale, della Coppa Italia.

Comments

comments

Author:

Leave a Reply