Cronaca

Il Coronavirus ha fatto le prime due vittime in Sardegna, a Cagliari e Sassari

Posted by on 15 Marzo 2020 at 11:26

Si registrano le prime vittime del Coronavirus in Sardegna. Sono due i decessi, a Cagliari e Sassari, di persone accertate positive al Covid-19.

Lo ha comunicato pochi minuti fa, l’ufficio stampa della Regione.

