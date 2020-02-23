Cronaca

Il Premier Giuseppe Conte ha annunciato l’estensione della “Zona Rossa” a tutto il territorio nazionale

Il Premier Giuseppe Conte ha annunciato poco fa, nel corso di un breve incontro con i giornalisti, l’estensione della “Zona Rossa” a tutto il territorio nazionale. Le nuove misure di contenimento e contrasto della diffusione del Coronavirus diventano così molto più stringenti.

Allegato l’intervento integrale del presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte.

