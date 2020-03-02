Cultura

Mercoledì 4 marzo Carbonia presenta la sua candidatura a “Capitale italiana della Cultura 2021”

Mercoledì 4 marzo, alle ore 17.00, nella sala polifunzionale di piazza Roma, verrà presentato il progetto di candidatura di Carbonia a Capitale Italiana della Cultura 2021, il cui lavoro è ancora in fase definizione e dovrà essere ultimato entro il 13 marzo 2020, data in cui scadono i termini di invio del dossier al Mibact.
L’incontro è aperto alle istituzioni, tra cui i sindaci dei Comuni del Sulcis, fondazioni, enti, a tutti i singoli cittadini e a coloro che sono organizzati in forma di associazioni.
L’apporto delle formazioni sociali cittadine è decisivo per predisporre un dossier che nasce dal basso e mira ad essere sempre più inclusivo, partecipato e sensibile alle esigenze provenienti dalle numerose e diversificate fasce sociali che compongono il nostro tessuto locale.

