Mercoledì 4 marzo Carbonia presenta la sua candidatura a “Capitale italiana della Cultura 2021”

Mercoledì 4 marzo, alle ore 17.00, nella sala polifunzionale di piazza Roma, verrà presentato il progetto di candidatura di Carbonia a Capitale Italiana della Cultura 2021, il cui lavoro è ancora in fase definizione e dovrà essere ultimato entro il 13 marzo 2020, data in cui scadono i termini di invio del dossier al Mibact.

