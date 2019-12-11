Prosegue nelle commissioni consiliari l’esame del disegno di legge da 120 milioni della Giunta regionale

Arriveranno solo domani mattina i pareri delle commissioni Bilancio e Sanità sul disegno di legge predisposto dalla Giunta per contrastare gli effetti dell’emergenza Covid-19.

I due parlamentini, presieduti da Valerio De Giorgi e Domenico Gallus, si riuniranno alle 10.30 prima della seduta dell’Aula prevista per le 11.00. Il rinvio è stato deciso dalla Conferenza dei capigruppo che, dal primo pomeriggio, è riunita per esaminare nel dettaglio il provvedimento da 120 milioni di euro a favore delle famiglie isolane in difficoltà.

Dopo il via libera dai capigruppo si è riunita la commissione Sanità per un primo esame del disegno di legge che sarà trasmesso alla Commissione Bilancio per il parere finanziario. Parere che arriverà, come detto, solo domani mattina. Il provvedimento tornerà poi in Sesta Commissione per il parere definitivo di competenza. Il disegno di legge della Giunta sarà quindi trasmesso al Consiglio che lo esaminerà a partire dalle 11.00.

Condividi... 0 Google+ 0 Pinterest 0 Tumblr 0

Comments

comments