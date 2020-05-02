Politica

Emanuele Cani (Pd): «E’ stato vergognoso il comportamento dei consiglieri regionali di maggioranza in 2ª Commissione»

Posted by on 28 Maggio 2020 at 00:05
«Quello che è accaduto oggi nella seconda Commissione consiliare, con i consiglieri di maggioranza che non si sono presentati per discutere con i sindacati l’attuazione dell’Intesa quadro siglata il 26 marzo scorso con la Regione è vergognoso. È con questo senso di responsabilità che vogliono affrontare l’emergenza che colpisce l’intero scenario economico sardo? Rifiutandosi di discutere con chi rappresenta miglia di cittadine e cittadini della Sardegna.»
Lo scrive, in una nota, Emanuele Cani, segretario regionale del Partito democratico.
«È necessario un attento esame di coscienza da parte dei responsabili di un gesto così grave. Faccio loro un appello perché rimedino tempestivamenteconclude Emanuele Cani -. E chiedano loro un incontro con le organizzazioni sindacali, si scusino ed accettino il confronto.»

