Enti locali

Il presidente Daniela Marras ha convocato la prossima seduta del Consiglio comunale di Carbonia per venerdì 15 maggio

Posted by on 8 Maggio 2020 at 21:43
Il presidente Daniela Marras ha convocato la prossima seduta del Consiglio comunale di Carbonia per venerdì 15 maggio, alle ore 18.15, con chiusura dei lavori alle ore 20.30.
La seduta, che si svolgerà come di consueto nella sala polifunzionale di piazza Roma, verterà sui seguenti punti all’ordine del giorno:
1. Comunicazioni del presidente del Consiglio comunale;
2. Comunicazioni del Sindaco;
3. Interrogazioni, interpellanze e mozioni.
I consiglieri potranno partecipare alla riunione in presenza o in videoconferenza.

Comments

comments

Tags:
Author:

Leave a Reply