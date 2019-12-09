Sant’Anna Arresi: la Giunta Diana ha approvato il progetto per la messa in sicurezza della torre campanaria

«Grazie ad un finanziamento regionale di 250mila euro e l’integrazione con 30mila euro di fondi comunali, diamo avvio alla messa in sicurezza della torre campanaria – c ommenta l’assessore dei Lavori pubblici, Claudio Mei -. Unitamente all’aspetto fondamentale della sicurezza, uno degli obiettivi del progetto è quello di renderla fruibile al pubblico che, in modi regolamentati, potrà godere di una vista panoramica a 360 gradi sulla piana di Porto Pino, da un punto di osservazione a 115 metri sul livello del mare.

Con delibera n. 30 del 7/05/2020 la Giunta comunale di Sant’Anna Arresi ha approvato il progetto di fattibilità tecnica ed economica dei lavori di messa in sicurezza della torre campanaria, per un importo complessivo di 280.000 euro.

