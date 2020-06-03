La Sardegna tiene ancora lontano il Coronavirus, un altro giorno senza contagi né decessi e ricoverati quasi dimezzati

Il primo giorno di spostamenti liberi da una regione all’altra, la Sardegna registra ancora zero contagi e zero decessi e, soprattutto, quasi dimezza il numero dei pazienti ricoverati in ospedale con sintomi, scesi da 21 a 12, con 1 solo paziente in terapia intensiva. La situazione continua a migliorare giorno dopo giorno. Resta invariato il numero delle persone in isolamento domiciliare mentre scende a 146 il numero degli attualmente positivi, 9 meno di ieri, esattamente i pazienti dimessi dall’ospedale perché guariti che portano il numero complessivo dei dimessi/guariti da 1071 a 1.080.

I casi di positività accertati dall’inizio dell’emergenza restano fermi a 1.357, le vittime a 131.

