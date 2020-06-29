Sit-in, questa mattina, a Portovesme, davanti ai cancelli dello stabilimento Sider Alloys, ex Alcoa. La protesta segue quella avviata venerdì scorso, che ha portato le organizzazioni sindacali ad organizzare anche uno sciopero per la giornata di domani, martedì 30 giugno, che potrebbe portare anche ad un sit-in nel capoluogo, davanti al Palazzo della Regione. Alla Giunta Solinas i lavoratori chiedono un concreto intervento per sbloccare definitivamente la vertenza per il rilancio produttivo nello stabilimento.

Ancora una volta viene stigmatizzato l’atteggiamento della direzione Sider Alloys. Il richiamo alle Istituzioni è forte e chiaro e non c’è più tempo da perdere.

