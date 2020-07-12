Incendi

Fiamme nelle campagne di Gonnesa, sul posto uomini e mezzi del Corpo forestale

Posted by on 12 Luglio 2020 at 15:28

Un incendio sta interessando la località “R. Morimenta”, nelle campagne di Gonnesa. Sul posto stanno intervenendo una pattuglia del Corpo forestale di Iglesias ed un elicottero arrivato dalla base di Marganai.

Antonio Caria

Comments

comments

Tags:
Author: Editore: Giampaolo Cirronis Ditta individuale - Via Cristoforo Colombo 09013 Carbonia Direttore responsabile: Giampaolo Cirronis Partita Iva 02270380922 N° di iscrizione al ROC (Registro degli Operatori di Comunicazione): 9294. Tel. 328 6132020 Mail - giampaolo.cirronis@gmail.com

Leave a Reply