Incendi

Incendio nelle campagne di Carbonia, sul posto uomini e mezzi del Corpo forestale

Posted by on 26 Luglio 2020 at 14:54

Un elicottero arrivato dalla base di Marganai ed una locale pattuglia del Corpo forestale sono in azione per spegnere un incendio che sta interessando la località di Caput Acquas, nelle campagne di Carbonia.

