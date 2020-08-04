Articolo 1 Carbonia: «Si riunisca quanto prima possibile il centrosinistra in città, un’assemblea unitaria per fine settembre»

Articolo Uno rinnova l’appello perché si riunisca il prima possibile il centrosinistra a Carbonia. «Le elezioni si svolgeranno tra meno di un anno e la città ha bisogno urgente di un progetto politico forte, chiaro, innovativo, in grado di vincere e che elevi Carbonia dalla situazione in cui si trova – si legge in una nota -. Per questo motivo proponiamo di costruire in modo paritario con le altre forze politiche, civili e sociali del centrosinistra che si rifanno ai valori dell’antifascismo, alle associazioni che vogliono contribuire ad una città più solidale, ai gruppi di cittadini e cittadine interessati, ai singoli individui che sentono il bisogno di mettere a disposizione le loro energie, un’assemblea delle idee da organizzare insieme per fine settembre. Chiediamo a tutti questi soggetti, da oggi – conclude la nota di Articolo 1 Carbonia –, di aderire all’organizzazione della assemblea per iniziare un cammino comune.»

Condividi... 0 Google+ 0 Pinterest 0 Tumblr 0

Comments

comments