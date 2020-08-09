Incendi

Incendio nelle campagne di Assemini, sul posto il Corpo forestale 

Un incendio sta interessando la località Santa Maria, nelle campagne di Assemini.

Sul posto sta intervenendo un elicottero arrivato dalla base di Pula ed una pattuglia del Corpo forestale di Uta.

Antonio Caria

