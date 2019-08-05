Teatro

Serata di grande teatro domani, martedì 25 agosto, alle ore 21.30, all’Arena Mirastelle, con lo spettacolo “La Notte delle Fiaccole”

Posted by on 24 Agosto 2020 at 15:28
Serata di grande teatro domani, martedì 25 agosto, alle ore 21.30, all’Arena Mirastelle, dove andrà in scena lo spettacolo “La Notte delle Fiaccole” di Enzo Giacobbe, a cura della Compagnia “La Clessidra Teatro”, in collaborazione con la Batuca Dance e con il patrocinio del comune di Carbonia.
Lo spettacolo avrà in cabina di regia Anna Pina Buttiglieri, con la supervisione del regista Orlando Forioso del TeatrEuropa di Corsica. Le musiche originali saranno a cura di Martina Garau e Gianluca Tozzi.
L’evento si inserisce nell’ambito delle manifestazioni inserite nel cartellone “E…State a Carbonia 2020”.

Comments

comments

Tags: , , , ,
Author: Editore: Giampaolo Cirronis Ditta individuale - Via Cristoforo Colombo 09013 Carbonia Direttore responsabile: Giampaolo Cirronis Partita Iva 02270380922 N° di iscrizione al ROC (Registro degli Operatori di Comunicazione): 9294. Tel. 328 6132020 Mail - giampaolo.cirronis@gmail.com

Leave a Reply