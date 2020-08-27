Sicurezza del cittadino e del territorio

Posted by on 27 Agosto 2020 at 16:17
Sono in corso, a Carbonia, i lavori di abbattimento di due esemplari di Pinus Pinea sul viale del cimitero. L’abbattimento si è reso necessario per via di evidenti difetti anatomici caratterizzanti queste alberature. I lavori proseguiranno su altri esemplari di pino che presentano altrettanti gravi difetti.
A breve sarà fornita dalla Somica un’approfondita relazione, firmata da un professionista abilitato, anche su altre alberature per le quali si è resa necessaria la valutazione dello stato di salute e conseguente pericolosità.

