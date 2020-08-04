Debora Porrà (sindaca di Villamassargia): «Abbiamo due casi positivi e sono in corso diversi altri accertamenti, perciò dobbiamo stare in guardia»

«Chiedo scusa per l”estremo ritardo con cui ho potuto fare questa comunicazione ufficiale: come potete notare dalla tempistica delle comunicazioni del Servizio Igiene Pubblica della Asl ho ricevuto solo stamattina i dati sugli attuali contagiati di Villamassargia. Abbiamo due casi positivi e sono in corso diversi altri accertamenti, perciò dobbiamo stare in guardia.»

E’ il messaggio pubblicato su Facebook da Debora Porrà, sindaca di Villamassargia.