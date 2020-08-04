Sanità

Debora Porrà (sindaca di Villamassargia): «Abbiamo due casi positivi e sono in corso diversi altri accertamenti, perciò dobbiamo stare in guardia»

«Chiedo scusa per l”estremo ritardo con cui ho potuto fare questa comunicazione ufficiale: come potete notare dalla tempistica delle comunicazioni del Servizio Igiene Pubblica della Asl ho ricevuto solo stamattina i dati sugli attuali contagiati di Villamassargia. Abbiamo due casi positivi e sono in corso diversi altri accertamenti, perciò dobbiamo stare in guardia.»
E’ il messaggio pubblicato su Facebook da Debora Porrà, sindaca di Villamassargia.
«Invito i cittadini alla massima prudenza – ha aggiunto Debora Porrà -, possiamo proteggerci solo se rispettiamo le 3 regole:
– indossare la mascherina quando è obbligatoria e quando non si può garantire la distanza,
– osservare il distanziamento e non creare assembramenti,
– lavare spesso le mani o usare gel igienizzante.»
«Nei giorni appena passati mi sono relazionata per vie brevi con il servizio sanitarioha concluso Debora Porrà -, ma “occorre un rispetto più rigoroso dei tempi nelle comunicazioni ai Comuni”. Solo cosi possiamo tutelare al meglio la salute pubblica.»

