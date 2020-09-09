Debora Porrà: «Sono stati confermati dal Servizio di Igiene Pubblica 6 nuovi tamponi positivi nel comune di Villamassargia»

«Si invitano tutte le persone sottoposte a tampone per il Covid-19, residenti in questo Comune, che fino al termine della quarantena/isolamento non devono effettuare la raccolta differenziata ma devono conferire TUTTI I RIFIUTI come SECCO, all’interno di un doppio sacchetto, esclusivamente nella giornata di martedì – ha aggiunto Debora Porrà -. Per ogni necessità, visto l’alto numero di persone in condizione di isolamento, è attivo il servizio di emergenza comunale per il rifornimento di alimentari e, in generale, di beni di prima necessità. Resto sempre a disposizione.»