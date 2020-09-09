Sanità

Debora Porrà: «Sono stati confermati dal Servizio di Igiene Pubblica 6 nuovi tamponi positivi nel comune di Villamassargia»

Posted by on 11 Settembre 2020 at 15:51
«Sono stati confermati dal Servizio di Igiene Pubblica 6 nuovi tamponi positivi nel comune di Villamassargia. Ciò comporta la ricostruzione di ulteriori reti di contatti e diversi nuovi accertamenti.»
Lo ha annunciato Debora Porrà, sindaca di Villamassargia.
«Si invitano tutte le persone sottoposte a tampone per il Covid-19, residenti in questo Comune, che fino al termine della quarantena/isolamento non devono effettuare la raccolta differenziata ma devono conferire TUTTI I RIFIUTI come SECCO, all’interno di un doppio sacchetto, esclusivamente nella giornata di martedìha aggiunto Debora Porrà -. Per ogni necessità, visto l’alto numero di persone in condizione di isolamento, è attivo il servizio di emergenza comunale per il rifornimento di alimentari e, in generale, di beni di prima necessità. Resto sempre a disposizione.»

Comments

comments

Tags:
Author:

Leave a Reply