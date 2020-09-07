Abbanoa

Martedì 8 e mercoledì 9 settembre, a Carbonia, i tecnici di Abbanoa saranno impegnati in un intervento di efficientamento energetico e gestionale delle reti idriche

Posted by on 7 Settembre 2020 at 16:20
Martedì 8 e mercoledì 9 settembre i tecnici di Abbanoa saranno impegnati nell’esecuzione di un intervento di efficientamento energetico e gestionale delle reti idriche di distribuzione caratterizzate da un elevato tasso di dispersione idrica.
I lavori consistono nella realizzazione di una condotta in ghisa sferoidale e nell’installazione di valvole di sezionamento nella via Dalmazia, all’incrocio con via San Francesco, fianco semaforo.
Durante l’esecuzione dei lavori, nelle giornate di martedì 8 e mercoledì 9 settembre potrebbero verificarsi cali di pressione e mancanza di acqua per le utenze ubicate nella via San Giorgio, via Ospedale, nel tratto terminale delle vie Logudoro e Dalmazia nella fascia oraria compresa tra le 8.30 e le ore 16.30.
Sarà cura di Abbanoa limitare il più possibile le ore di interruzione.

Comments

comments

Author: Editore: Giampaolo Cirronis Ditta individuale - Via Cristoforo Colombo 09013 Carbonia Direttore responsabile: Giampaolo Cirronis Partita Iva 02270380922 N° di iscrizione al ROC (Registro degli Operatori di Comunicazione): 9294. Tel. 328 6132020 Mail - giampaolo.cirronis@gmail.com

Leave a Reply