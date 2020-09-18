Referendum: ogni elettore affetto da gravi disabilità fisiche potrà rivolgersi al Medico di Igiene e Sanità Pubblica per il certificato medico

In occasione del Referendum Costituzionale del 20 e 21 settembre 2020, ogni elettore affetto da gravi disabilità fisiche potrà rivolgersi al Medico di Igiene e Sanità Pubblica che opera nel proprio Comune, con decorrenza immediata e negli orari di attività ordinaria, per il rilascio del certificato medico.

Il certificato medico per gli elettori fisicamente impediti potrà essere rilasciato tutti i giorni non festivi (dalle ore 8.30 alle 11.00), a Carbonia, presso l’Ambulatorio sito in via Costituente.

Condividi... 0 Google+ 0 Pinterest 0 Tumblr 0

Comments

comments