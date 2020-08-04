Sanità

Villamassargia: 3 nuovi casi di Coronavirus

Posted by on 18 Settembre 2020 at 21:53

«Sono stati comunicati in data odierna dal Servizio di Igiene Pubblica altri 3 tamponi positivi nel comune di Villamassargia.»
Ad annunciarlo, su Facebook, la sindaca Debora Porrà.

«Oltre alle raccomandazioni anti Covid, chiedo personalmente a tutti di essere comprensivi e solidali. Le persone interessate dal contagio stanno già soffrendo abbastanza e hanno bisogno di tutto il nostro sostegno morale. Nessuno di noi può sentirsi estraneo e distaccato, purtroppo la malattia non è una scelta e ci resta solo il dovere di proteggerci seguendo le regole base dell’uso della mascherina, il distanziamento fisico di 1 mt, lavare spesso le mani e indirizzare un pensiero gentile a chi sta male. Aiutiamoci e sosteniamoci.»

Antonio Caria

