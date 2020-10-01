Sanità

1 caso di positività al Coronavirus a San Giovanni Suergiu. Lo ha comunicato il sindaco, Elvira Usai

Posted by on 10 Ottobre 2020 at 15:23

1 caso di positività al Coronavirus a San Giovanni Suergiu. Lo ha comunicato il sindaco, Elvira Usai.

«Ho appena ricevuto la comunicazione da parte del servizio igiene pubblica della Asl che a San Giovanni Suergiu abbiamo una persona positiva al Covid-19 ha scritto nella pagina Facebook istituzionale Elvira Usai -. L’Ats ha già messo in atto tutte le procedure per l’isolamento e il tracciamento delle persone che sono entrate a contatto con il positivo.»
«Si prega la cittadinanza, dunque, a mantenere fiducia e serenità, perché gli enti preposti stanno lavorando per la nostra salute e sicurezza. Si raccomanda ancora una volta senso di responsabilità per rispettare le regole sanitarie fondamentali e cioè l’utilizzo della mascherina nei luoghi chiusi e aperti, mantenere il distanziamento sociale e lavarsi o igienizzare spesso le mani. La situazione è sotto controllo e con la collaborazione e il buon senso di tutti potremo evitare altri contagi ha concluso Elvira Usai -. Un augurio alla persona positiva, affinché si negativizzi quanto prima. Grazie a tutti per la condivisione.»

Comments

comments

Tags:
Author: Editore: Giampaolo Cirronis Ditta individuale - Via Cristoforo Colombo 09013 Carbonia Direttore responsabile: Giampaolo Cirronis Partita Iva 02270380922 N° di iscrizione al ROC (Registro degli Operatori di Comunicazione): 9294. Tel. 328 6132020 Mail - giampaolo.cirronis@gmail.com

Leave a Reply