1 nuovo caso di Coronavirus a Sant’Anna Arresi

La sindaca Anna Maria Teresa Diana ha annunciato 1 nuovo caso di positività al Coronavirus tra i residenti nel comune di Sant’Anna Arresi.

«Care concittadine e cari concittadini, a seguito di aggiornamenti ufficiali ricevuti da ATS Sardegna in merito all’attuale situazione epidemiologica, purtroppo, devo segnalare un nuovo caso di contagio da Coronavirus nel nostro Comune.
Siamo vicini a questa persona e seguiamo con attenzione l’evolversi della situazione. Attualmente la persona interessata è in isolamento domiciliare.
Nel raccomandare l’osservanza scrupolosa delle prescrizioni previste – utilizzo dei dispositivi di protezione individuale, igienizzazione delle mani e divieto di assembramenti – si comunica che la situazione risulta costantemente monitorata e sotto controllo.
Nel rimanere a disposizione per ogni informazione in meritoha concluso Anna Maria Teresa Diana -, si ringrazia sin d’ora la comunità per la collaborazione.»

