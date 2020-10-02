100 tessere per la casa dell’acqua a disposizione nell’ex Circoscrizione di Cortoghiana

Per andare incontro alle esigenze dei cittadini di Cortoghiana, Bacu Abis e delle località limitrofe, evitando di doversi recare direttamente in via Lubiana presso la sede della Somica, da oggi presso l’ex Circoscrizione di Cortoghiana saranno disponibili 100 tessere da poter utilizzare nelle Case dell’Acqua.

Le tessere dovranno essere richieste al dipendente comunale che opera presso l’ex Circoscrizione di via Bresciano.

Le tessere attualmente disponibili, comprensive di 50 litri di acqua, sono in vendita al prezzo di 2,50 euro. La tessera è in omaggio.

