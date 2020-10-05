Sanità

5 nuovi casi di positività al Covid-19 tra i residenti nel comune di Iglesias, 5 pazienti si sono negativizzati

21 Ottobre 2020
5 nuovi casi di positività al Covid-19 sono stati accertati tra i residenti nel comune di Iglesias. ATS Sardegna, nell’ambito delle attività di prevenzione, individuazione e contenimento delle infezioni da Covid-19, ha fornito i nuovi aggiornamenti al comune di Iglesias, nei quali rispetto alla precedente comunicazione, risulta che 5 pazienti si sono negativizzati ed attualmente 8 persone risultano positive agli esami diagnostici. Oltre ai pazienti positivi, 48 persone si trovano in stato di quarantena.
«Siamo costantemente in contatto con le autorità sanitarie, al fine di monitorare la situazioneha spiegato il sindaco Mauro Usai e colgo l’occasione per invitare gli Iglesienti alla massima responsabilità, con l’utilizzo corretto dei dispositivi di protezione individuale e con il rispetto della distanza interpersonale, evitando assembramenti. Un obbligo di Legge ed una norma di buonsensoha concluso il sindaco di Iglesias -, per tutelare la nostra salute e quella del prossimo.»

