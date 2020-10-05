5 nuovi casi di positività al Covid-19 tra i residenti nel comune di Iglesias, 5 pazienti si sono negativizzati

«Siamo costantemente in contatto con le autorità sanitarie, al fine di monitorare la situazione – ha spiegato il sindaco Mauro Usai – e colgo l’occasione per invitare gli Iglesienti alla massima responsabilità, con l’utilizzo corretto dei dispositivi di protezione individuale e con il rispetto della distanza interpersonale, evitando assembramenti. Un obbligo di Legge ed una norma di buonsenso – ha concluso il sindaco di Iglesias -, per tutelare la nostra salute e quella del prossimo.»

