Giovedì 22 ottobre, a Carbonia, i tecnici di Abbanoa saranno impegnati nell’esecuzione di un intervento di efficientamento delle reti idriche

Abbanoa

Posted by on 20 Ottobre 2020 at 15:07
Giovedì 22 ottobre, a Carbonia, i tecnici di Abbanoa saranno impegnati nell’esecuzione di un intervento di efficientamento idraulico, energetico e gestionale delle reti idriche di distribuzione caratterizzate da un elevato tasso di dispersione idrica.
I lavori consistono nell’installazione di apparecchiature di sezionamento e regolazione della portata presso il serbatoio di accumulo di Lurdagu, nella zona a nord della città.
Durante l’esecuzione dei lavori, nel primo pomeriggio del 22 ottobre si verificheranno interruzioni dell’erogazione idrica, disservizi e cali di pressione localizzati soprattutto nelle zone alte del centro abitato.
Sarà cura di Abbanoa limitare il più possibile le ore di interruzione.

