Il sindaco di Gonnesa ha prorogato l’ordinanza di chiusura delle scuole di ogni ordine e grado e dei servizi annessi

Il sindaco di Gonnesa, Hansel Cristian Cabiddu, questa mattina ha prorogato l’ordinanza di chiusura delle scuole di ogni ordine grado e dei servizi annessi.

«Siamo in attesa ancora dell’esito dei circa 30 tamponi effettuati nelle giornate di lunedì e martedì, ma che dopo diversi solleciti pare non siano ancora arrivati all’Ats locale. Il loro esito è fondamentale per capire se alcuni provvedimenti restrittivi che riguardano, soprattutto, le attività commerciali possano essere rivisti ed alleggeriti. Sarà mia cura aggiornarvi in serata.»