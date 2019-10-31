Chiesa

Martedì 13 ottobre 2020, ricorre il 60° Anniversario di Consacrazione della città di Portoscuso alla Madonna

Martedì 13 ottobre 2020, ricorre il 60° Anniversario di Consacrazione della città di Portoscuso alla Madonna. Il raduno è previsto alle ore 17,00, in piazza Dante, proprio ai piedi della Madonna, dove alle 17,15 verrà recitato il Santo Rosario e, alle ore 18,00, la solenne celebrazione Eucaristica presieduta dal parroco di Portoscuso, don Giulio Demontis, alla presenza oltre che dei fedeli, delle autorità civili e militari. Dopo la Santa Messa, verrà letto e firmato il rinnovo dell’atto di affidamento da parte del parroco e del sindaco di Portoscuso, Alimonda Giorgio.

