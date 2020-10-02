Michele Ennas (Lega Sardegna): «Al via dal 22 ottobre le domande per i contributi alle imprese operanti nei settori delle tonnare»

«La Regione Sardegna attraverso la legge 22 del 23 luglio 2020 ha voluto dare sostegno a tutti i comparti messi in ginocchio dall’emergenza Covid-19. Il nostro gruppo ha appoggiato e voluto fortemente l’inserimento in legge dei contributi a favore delle imprese operanti nel settore delle tonnare, un settore che riveste un’importanza strategica per il nostro territorio e per la Sardegna tutta.»

Lo scrive, in una nota, Michele Ennas, consigliere regionale del gruppo Lega Sardegna.

«L’oro rosso di Sardegna non è, infatti, solo un vanto ma rappresenta anche uno sbocco occupazionale importante – conclude Michele Ennas -. Assieme agli altri importanti settori coinvolti dal bando, era doveroso sostenere questo comparto in un momento di così grave difficoltà per tutte le imprese.»

