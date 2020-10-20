Tre nuovi casi di positività al Covid-19 sono stati accertati nel comune di Villamassargia. Lo ha annunciato la sindaca, Debora Porrà.

«Sono già partiti gli ulteriori accertamenti e anche le famiglie interessate dai contatti a rischio, in attesa dell’esito, si trovano in isolamento fiduciario – ha detto Debora Porrà -. Il nuovo DPCM 18 ottobre 2020 marca ancora di più che sta ricominciando un periodo difficile per le famiglie e le aziende. Vorrei dire a tutti i compaesani che, nonostante questo particolare periodo, il mio impegno sarà massimo anche questa settimana, perché la salute di tutti è in assoluto la cosa più importante.»