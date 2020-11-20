20 nuovi casi di positività al Coronavirus sono stati accertati tra i residenti del comune di Iglesias.

«Questi dati ci confermano, con ancora maggiore evidenza, come sia necessario mantenere alta la guardia e rispettare le prescrizioni relative all’utilizzo dei dispositivi di protezione individuale ed al distanziamento interpersonale – ha detto Mauro Usai -. Siamo in continuo contatto ed in collaborazione con le autorità sanitarie, al fine di monitorare la situazione. Una volta ricevute nuove comunicazioni relative ai pazienti che sono in attesa di negativizzazione e alle persone in quarantena – ha concluso il sindaco di Iglesias -, provvederò subito ad informare la Città con i dati aggiornati.»