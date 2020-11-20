Sanità

20 nuovi casi di positività al Coronavirus sono stati accertati tra i residenti del comune di Iglesias

Lo ha comunicato ATS Sardegna al sindaco Mauro Usai, in seguito alle indagini diagnostiche. Il numero delle persone attualmente positive sale così a 80.
«Questi dati ci confermano, con ancora maggiore evidenza, come sia necessario mantenere alta la guardia e rispettare le prescrizioni relative all’utilizzo dei dispositivi di protezione individuale ed al distanziamento interpersonaleha detto Mauro Usai -. Siamo in continuo contatto ed in collaborazione con le autorità sanitarie, al fine di monitorare la situazione. Una volta ricevute nuove comunicazioni relative ai pazienti che sono in attesa di negativizzazione e alle persone in quarantenaha concluso il sindaco di Iglesias -, provvederò subito ad informare la Città con i dati aggiornati.»

