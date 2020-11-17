232 medici contrattualizzati dalla Regione. Mario Nieddu: «Siamo al lavoro per contrastare la pandemia»

«Siamo costantemente al lavoro per contrastare la pandemia. Incrementare le forze in campo ci consentirà di dare risposte sul piano dell’assistenza, ma anche di supportare il personale che finora ha combattuto il virus con grande spirito di servizio e sacrificio.»

Sono le parole dell’assessore regionale della Sanità, Mario Nieddu, dopo che 232 medici sono stati contrattualizzati attraverso l’avviso pubblico della Regione.

«La Regione mette in campo tutti gli strumenti a disposizione per potenziare il sistema sanitario e rispondere all’emergenza. On le nuove assunzioni dei medici, rafforziamo la prima linea nelle corsie degli ospedali e sul territori. Forze nuove che – ha aggiunto il presidente della Regione, Christian Solinas – daranno un contributo fondamentale agli ospedali impegnati dall’emergenza in atto per la crescita dei contagi, consentendo, inoltre, di incrementare la nostra capacità di prevenzione della diffusione del virus attraverso il controllo e tracciamento sul territorio.»

Antonio Caria

