Cultura

È morto Basilio Sulis, fondatore del festival “Ai Confini tra Sardegna e Jazz”. Aveva 72 anni

Posted by on 11 Novembre 2020 at 10:05

È morto Basilio Sulis, fondatore dell’associazione culturale Punta Giara e del prestigioso festival “Ai Confini tra Sardegna e Jazz”. Aveva 72 anni.

Lascia la moglie Novella e le figlie Graziella e Giulia.

Notizia in aggiornamento

Comments

comments

Tags:
Author: Editore: Giampaolo Cirronis Ditta individuale - Via Cristoforo Colombo 09013 Carbonia Direttore responsabile: Giampaolo Cirronis Partita Iva 02270380922 N° di iscrizione al ROC (Registro degli Operatori di Comunicazione): 9294. Tel. 328 6132020 Mail - giampaolo.cirronis@gmail.com

Leave a Reply