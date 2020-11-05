Solidarietà

Minacce di morte al presidente della Regione Christian Solinas. Il presidente del Consiglio regionale Michele Pais: “Atto indegno e codardo”

Posted by on 5 Novembre 2020 at 22:11

«Le minacce di morte comparse oggi a Cagliari contro il presidente della Regione Christian Solinas sono indegne e gravissime.»

Il presidente del Consiglio regionale, Michele Pais, esprime solidarietà al presidente della Regione e ferma condanna per il gesto.
«Rappresentare il proprio eventuale dissenso in questo modo va contro i valori di tolleranza e di rispetto del nostro popolo. Questo gesto, spero isolato, è di un codardo che inneggia alla violenza in mancanza di argomenti e civiltà – conclude Michele Pais -. In attesa che la magistratura faccia piena luce sulla vicenda  esprimo al presidente Christian Solinas la piena e totale solidarietà anche a nome dell’intera Assemblea regionale.»

Comments

comments

Author: Editore: Giampaolo Cirronis Ditta individuale - Via Cristoforo Colombo 09013 Carbonia Direttore responsabile: Giampaolo Cirronis Partita Iva 02270380922 N° di iscrizione al ROC (Registro degli Operatori di Comunicazione): 9294. Tel. 328 6132020 Mail - giampaolo.cirronis@gmail.com

Leave a Reply