Minacce di morte al presidente della Regione Christian Solinas. Il presidente del Consiglio regionale Michele Pais: “Atto indegno e codardo”

«Rappresentare il proprio eventuale dissenso in questo modo va contro i valori di tolleranza e di rispetto del nostro popolo. Questo gesto, spero isolato, è di un codardo che inneggia alla violenza in mancanza di argomenti e civiltà – conclude Michele Pais -. In attesa che la magistratura faccia piena luce sulla vicenda esprimo al presidente Christian Solinas la piena e totale solidarietà anche a nome dell’intera Assemblea regionale.»

Live Translation

Contatore Visite 741 Oggi:

Oggi: 5082 Ieri:

Ieri: 32603 La scorsa settimana:

La scorsa settimana: 25 Utenti attualmente in linea: