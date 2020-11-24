Portoscuso: altri 2 cittadini si sono negativizzati, ma salgono a 8 i casi di positività al Covid-19

Sono stati confermati, purtroppo, gli esiti di positività al virus anche dal tampone molecolare per i 2 casi in attesa di controprova, più una conferma di positività al tampone giunta oggi».

Live Translation

Contatore Visite 388 Oggi:

Oggi: 3575 Ieri:

Ieri: 34227 La scorsa settimana:

La scorsa settimana: 10 Utenti attualmente in linea: