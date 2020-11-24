Sanità

Portoscuso: altri 2 cittadini si sono negativizzati, ma salgono a 8 i casi di positività al Covid-19

Il sindaco di Portoscuso, Giorgio Alimonda, ha annunciato che «a seguito delle comunicazioni odierne con ATS, ulteriori 2 casi, tra i primi registrati nel mese di ottobre, sono stati dichiarati guariti e liberati dagli obblighi di quarantena.
Sono stati confermati, purtroppo, gli esiti di positività al virus anche dal tampone molecolare per i 2 casi in attesa di controprova, più una conferma di positività al tampone giunta oggi».
«Pertanto, al momento si confermano i 6 casi “nuovi”, più i 2 casi ancora positivi della fine del mese di ottobre. Per un totale di 8 casiha concluso Giorgio Alimonda -. Continuiamo a prestare la massima attenzione ed adottare le prescrizioni raccomandate (uso della mascherina, distanza, evitare ogni tipo di assembramento e lavaggio frequente della mani e delle superfici di frequente utilizzo).»

