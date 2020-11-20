Sanità

Una famiglia di San Giovanni Suergiu, composta da 5 persone, si è negativizzata al tampone odierno

«Una famiglia di San Giovanni Suergiu, composta da 5 persone, si è negativizzata al tampone odierno.»
Lo ha comunicato alcuni minuti fa la sindaca, Elvira Usai.
«Gli attuali positivi sino ad ora ufficializzati dalla ASL sono 10 e stanno tutti beneha aggiunto Elvira Usai -. Auguriamo a tutti loro di negativizzarsi quanto prima e di tornare alla loro vita quotidiana.»
«Vorrei ringraziare tutti i cittadini che stanno collaborando con i loro comportamenti responsabili a bloccare la propagazione dei contagi: la fiducia e la comunicazione costante con l’amministrazione e la ASL sta facilitando il lavoro di tutti. Continuiamo a rispettare le regoleha concluso Elvira Usai -: non fate assembramenti, igienizzate le mani e indossate la mascherina ovunque.»

