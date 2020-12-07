Sanità

Siliqua: 1 nuovo caso di Coronavirus

«Si avvisa la cittadinanza che nel comune di Siliqua è presente un nuovo caso di Covid. Sta bene, domani stesso l’Ats effettuerà i tamponi a tutti i familiari.»

Lo si legge in una nota del Comune.

Antonio Caria

