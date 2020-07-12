Incendi

Incendio nelle campagne di Villacidro, in azione un elicottero ed una pattuglia del Corpo forestale

Posted by on 12 Luglio 2020 at 15:45

Un elicottero proveniente dalla base di Marganai ed una locale pattuglia del Corpo forestale stanno intervenendo per spegnere un incendio in località Bangiu, nelle campagne di Villacidro.

Antonio Caria

Comments

comments

Tags:
Author: Editore: Giampaolo Cirronis Ditta individuale - Via Cristoforo Colombo 09013 Carbonia Direttore responsabile: Giampaolo Cirronis Partita Iva 02270380922 N° di iscrizione al ROC (Registro degli Operatori di Comunicazione): 9294. Tel. 328 6132020 Mail - giampaolo.cirronis@gmail.com

Leave a Reply