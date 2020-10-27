Sanità

L’ATS oggi ha comunicato al comune di Portoscuso altri quattro casi di positività al Coronavirus

Posted by on 28 Ottobre 2020 at 21:53

L’ATS oggi ha comunicato al comune di Portoscuso altri quattro casi di positività al Coronavirus.

«S’informa la cittadinanzaha annunciato il sindaco, Giorgio Alimondache oggi sono stati accertati altri 4 casi di concittadini positivi al Coronavirus, portando a 8 il numero dei casi fino ad ora accertati. L’ATS informa che sono stati effettuati quasi tutti gli accertamenti diagnostici previsti tra i contatti diretti e di cui si attende l’esito ufficiale. Confermiamo che in tutti casi coinvolti tutte le persone interessate si sono prontamente isolate secondo le disposizioni dell’autorità sanitaria.»
«I focolai coinvolti sono stati per il momento mappati e stiamo riscontrando la collaborazione di tutte le persone coinvolte ed il rispetto delle regole comportamentali previste a tutela della salute pubblicaha aggiunto Giorgio Alimonda -. Anche alle nuove persone colpite ed a quelle coinvolte in quarantena volontaria ed obbligataria, esprimiamo tutta la nostra solidarietà, ringraziamento per la responsabilità dimostrata ed augurio di pronta guarigione.»

Comments

comments

Tags:
Author: Editore: Giampaolo Cirronis Ditta individuale - Via Cristoforo Colombo 09013 Carbonia Direttore responsabile: Giampaolo Cirronis Partita Iva 02270380922 N° di iscrizione al ROC (Registro degli Operatori di Comunicazione): 9294. Tel. 328 6132020 Mail - giampaolo.cirronis@gmail.com

Leave a Reply