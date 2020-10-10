Non c’è solo il Covid-19 per il Servizio sanitario in Sardegna. La testimonianza di un paziente operato all’ospedale Oncologico Businco di Cagliari in piena emergenza pandemica

Non c’è solo il Covid-19 per il Servizio sanitario della Sardegna. L’emergenza pandemica, purtroppo, ha provocato disagi tra tantissimi pazienti affetti da altre patologie, anche molto gravi, allungando ulteriormente le liste d’attesa, ma non ha scalfito la professionalità di tanti operatori che continuano a lavorare tra mille difficoltà, con risultati spesso di assoluta eccellenza. Ieri abbiamo raccolto una testimonianza molto significativa, quella di un paziente oncologico, Giorgio Capiali, di Carbonia. A distanza di 15 anni da un primo intervento per l’asportazione di un tumore allo stomaco cui si è sottoposto all’ospedale San Raffaele di Milano, affetto da un nuovo tumore tra testa e collo, è stato nuovamente operato, questa volta all’ospedale Businco di Cagliari, in piena emergenza pandemica.

Vediamo l’intervista con Giorgio Capiali.

