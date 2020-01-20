Spettacolo

Il 4 e 5 aprile Edoardo Bennato porterà il suo “PETER PAN ROCK’ROLL TOUR” a Cagliari e Sassari.

In ottemperanza all’emergenza sanitaria per evitare il diffondersi del COVID-19 e alle relative nuove disposizioni ministeriali, tutto lo sport si ferma fino al 3 aprile e si fermano gli spettacoli, compresi i concerti. Tra questi, i concerti previsti nel mese di marzo del “PETER PAN ROCK’N ROLL TOUR” di Edoardo Bennato vengono rimandati.
La prima data del calendario aggiornato del Tour è prevista a Cagliari, al Teatro Auditorium, il 4 aprile. La seconda, il giorno successivo, a Sassari, al Teatro Comunale.
I biglietti acquistati per le date originarie restano validi alle medesime modalità di fruizione. Non trattandosi di biglietti nominali potranno anche essere ceduti a terzi, per assistere al concerto.

