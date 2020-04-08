Sanità

Coronavirus. La scomparsa del primo medico di famiglia in Sardegna

«La scomparsa del dottor Nabeel Khair ci addolora. Esprimo alla sua famiglia, anche da parte dell’intera Assemblea, il cordoglio ed il ringraziamento per la dedizione con cui fino alla fine ha portato avanti la sua professione.»
Per il presidente del Consiglio regionale Michele Pais questo lutto colpisce l’intera comunità sarda.
«La prima vittima del Coronavirus tra i medici di famiglia della Sardegna deve essere un monito per tutti: non abbassiamo la guardia e seguiamo le regole. Ricordiamoci dei medici e degli operatori sanitari che in ogni parte del mondo combattono ogni giorno in prima linea, spesso a costo della propria vitaconclude Michele Paisper sconfiggere questo terribile virus.»

