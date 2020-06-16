Musei

Luca Pizzuto (Art. 1): «Siamo al fianco dei lavoratori della Cooperativa Sistema Museo da qualche giorno in stato di agitazione»

«La Filcams CGIL si oppone al cambio del Contratto Collettivo Nazionale, chiedendo il giusto inquadramento,  il riconoscimento delle professionalità, la garanzia dei diritti e della giusta redistribuzione. Non va dimenticato che gli appalti in oggetto derivano da finanziamenti pubblici destinati all’occupazione, peraltro di un settore strategico di fondamentale importanza come la cultura.»
Lo scrive, in una nota, Luca Pizzuto, segretario regionale dei Articolo 1.
«Faccio mio l’appello della Filcams affinché in questa battaglia di civiltà, le stazioni appaltanti, i comuni e gli enti che si avvalgono dei servizi della Cooperativa Sistema Museo si facciano carico di ottenere informazioni chiare sul grado di rispetto dei diritti dei lavoratori conclude Luca Pizzuto -, mettendo conseguentemente in atto, tutte le tutele necessarie affinché questi servizi vengano resi nel pieno rispetto delle mansioni realmente svolte e delle professionalità coinvolte, e che nessuna svalutazione contrattuale potrà cancellare.»

