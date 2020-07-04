Istruzione

Il comune di Carbonia ha pubblicato le graduatorie relative ai bambini ammessi alla frequenza dell’Asilo Nido Comunale “I Colori dell’Arcobaleno”

Posted by on 26 Agosto 2020 at 09:46
Il comune di Carbonia ha pubblicato le graduatorie relative ai bambini ammessi alla frequenza dell’Asilo Nido Comunale “I Colori dell’Arcobaleno” per il nuovo anno educativo 2020/2021.
«Si tratta di una struttura d’eccellenza nel panorama dei servizi per l’infanzia del nostro territorio, dotata di personale professionale altamente qualificato. Un punto di riferimento basilare per l’educazione dei nostri piccoli», ha spiegato il sindaco, Paola Massidda.
Il servizio è rivolto ai bambini di età compresa tra i 3 mesi ed i 36 mesi.
«L’Asilo Nido Comunale è un servizio educativo fondamentale per la comunità, dando l’opportunità ai genitori di crescere i figli in serenità, senza rinunciare agli impegni professionali e alle incombenze giornaliere», ha precisato l’assessore dei Servizi sociali, Loredana La Barbera.
L’elenco di minori ammessi alla frequenza dell’Asilo Nido è consultabile al seguente link: https://www.comune.carbonia.su.it/servizi/asilo-nido

