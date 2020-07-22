Sanità

Il Coronavirus è sempre presente e bisogna tenere alta la guardia

Posted by on 19 Agosto 2020 at 21:25
Gli ultimi contagi da Coronavirus registrati in Sardegna confermano in maniera inequivocabile quanto sia necessario tenere alta la guardia ed essere vigili.
Gli esperti dell’Istituto Superiore della Sanità, in occasione del Ferragosto hanno ventilato la possibilità di un’ulteriore recrudescenza dei contagi e questo, purtroppo, si è puntualmente verificato. Il numero delle persone positive al Covis-19 è aumentato sensibilmente.
La Sardegna non è rimasta indenne, i contagi sono aumentati e le zone interessate sono sparse a macchia di leopardo.
Il caso di Santo Stefano è emblematico, il controllo forse sarebbe dovuto essere maggiore e la movida ha veicolato il virus.
C’è da chiedersi cosa accadrà nei prossimi giorni e bisogna augurarsi che i controlli sanitari vengano intensificati, proprio per inibire un ritorno pericoloso della pandemia.
Indubbiamente, la situazione, sia quella sarda si quella nazionale, è preoccupante e non vorremmo che ciò possa essere preludio di un nuovo lockdown.
Armando Cusa

