Servizi

Il Front Office dell’Ufficio Tributi del comune di Carbonia riaprirà dal mese di settembre

Posted by on 25 Agosto 2020 at 16:02
Il Front Office dell’Ufficio Tributi del comune di Carbonia riaprirà dal mese di settembre nei seguenti giorni e orari:
– per la TARI ogni martedì dalle ore 10.00 alle ore 12.00 (a partire dal 1° settembre 2020);
– per l’IMU ogni giovedì dalle ore 10.00 alle ore 12.00 (a partire dal 3 settembre 2020);
– per lo Sportello di Cortoghiana (IMU e TARI) ogni lunedì dalle ore 10.00 alle ore 12.00 (a partire dal 7 settembre 2020).
I cittadini, in rispetto alle norme anti Covid-19, per accedere al Front Office dovranno essere muniti di apposita mascherina.
Il personale dell’Ufficio è, comunque, raggiungibile telefonicamente e via mail: 0781 694275/2767280/242:
Per i casi urgenti è possibile concordare un appuntamento.

Comments

comments

Author:

Leave a Reply